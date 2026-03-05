Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

The State Crime Records Bureau, a division under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, has secured the ISO 9001:2015 certification, affirming its excellence in handling digital crime records. This milestone, achieved under the Bureau of Indian Standards, acknowledges SCRB's robust online services which include e-FIRs for crimes like motor vehicle and property theft.

The certification also highlights the Bureau's commendable integration with the nationwide Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems platform, ensuring real-time coordination with district units and police stations. Key to this success has been the SCRB team's commitment to maintaining data integrity and resolving technical issues.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha praised the team spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam for this achievement. The Bureau joins the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Fingerprint Bureau, which previously received similar ISO certifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)