Punjab Police Thwart Boom: Major Weapons Bust Amid Gang Rivalries

Punjab Police claim a significant victory against organized crime by disrupting a Madhya Pradesh-origin illegal arms smuggling ring aimed at empowering gangland activities. The arrest of Arun Singh in Punjab, who is believed to have orchestrated a planned target killing, has been hailed as a substantial breakthrough.

The raid resulted in the recovery of seven .32 bore pistols, two .30 bore pistols, along with ammunition. According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Arun Singh, of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, procured these weapons via social media connections to facilitate criminal activities.

Acting on a tip-off, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team in Amritsar executed a successful operation near Ghanupur Kale. They intercepted Singh at a local petrol pump and found the shipment of illegal arms, disrupting potential violence linked to inter-gang conflicts in the region.