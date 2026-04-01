Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

In a significant development, President Donald Trump has announced that the United States may conclude its military operations in Iran within a three-week timeline without a prerequisite deal, underscoring shifting narratives about the conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has indicated ongoing diplomatic efforts while maintaining that the U.S. remains prepared to continue its military campaign. Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded with threats against prominent U.S. tech companies.

The increasingly tense geopolitical situation has affected global markets, with oil prices surging and impacting U.S. finances ahead of crucial midterm elections. International calls for peace talks are growing as regional conflicts intensify.