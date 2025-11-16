Left Menu

Scandal Hits Brazil: Former Minister Faces Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Former Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida is accused of sexual misconduct, with prosecutors considering charges. Almeida, dismissed by President Lula last September, denies the claims. Reports link Minister Anielle Franco as a victim. The case underscores Brazil's struggle with violence against women, as highlighted by alarming statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 16-11-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 08:04 IST
Brazil's former Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida faces serious allegations of sexual misconduct, as confirmed by the federal police. His dismissal by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva amid these allegations has drawn significant attention.

The decision to press charges rests with prosecutors, with the potential for a Supreme Court trial if charges proceed. Almeida has not publicly responded to the recent formal accusation, remaining silent since previously denying any wrongdoing. One of the accusers is prominent politician Anielle Franco.

The case highlights a broader issue within Brazil, where violence against women remains rampant. The Brazilian Forum on Public Safety reports an alarming rise in such violence, underscoring the urgent need for effective justice and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

