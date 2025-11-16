Tensions Rise as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

The China Coast Guard's patrol in the waters around the Senkaku Islands on Sunday has heightened tensions with Japan. The maneuver is seen as Beijing's response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan, which have sparked a diplomatic fallout between the two nations.

Prime Minister Takaichi's statement in parliament about a potential military response to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan has provoked a strong backlash from China. Beijing has been vocal in its demands for Takaichi to rescind her remarks, as it views Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out using force to assert its claims.

The ongoing diplomatic rift includes China summoning the Japanese ambassador and issuing travel advisories against Japan. Meanwhile, Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity, monitoring the situation with its own resources, as both sides vow to uphold their perceived rights in the region.

