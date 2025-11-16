The spokesperson for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich declared on Sunday that the criminal investigation initiated by Jersey authorities in 2022 against him lacked validity. The investigation led to the Royal Court of Jersey imposing a formal freezing order on $7 billion in assets associated with Abramovich. These assets were reportedly linked to him, according to Jersey's Attorney General.

In a striking response, Abramovich's spokesperson contended that no criminal charges had been filed against him in the 3.5 years since the investigation began. The spokesperson criticized the lack of advancement in the case, suggesting it remains stagnant.

Abramovich was granted permission earlier this year to file conspiracy claims against the Jersey government, a move indicating his resolve to counter the allegations. As of now, the investigation shows no significant progress, further fueling the scrutiny surrounding its legitimacy.

