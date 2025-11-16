Tension Rises Over Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir Dispute
Mahant Rishi Raj Giri, representing the Hindu faction in the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir dispute, plans a 2.5-km march around the contested site without official permission. The mosque, claimed to be built on a demolished Hindu temple, has sparked legal and physical confrontations. Legal proceedings continue in Indian courts.
Mahant Rishi Raj Giri, one of the main figures on the Hindu side of the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir conflict, announced a planned 2.5-km march around the disputed site on November 19. This event marks the anniversary of last year's court-mandated survey, though authorities have not granted permission.
The mosque, dating back to the Mughal era, is under controversy due to claims of its location being historically a Hindu temple. Legal battles are ongoing across various levels of the judicial system, with the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, and district court involved. Last year, protests related to the survey led to violence and fatalities.
Separately, an FIR was filed against two mosque management members for obstructing the Archaeological Survey of India during an inspection. The incident adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation.
