Left Menu

Street Altercation Turns Tragic in Kadavanthra: Man Set Ablaze

A street conflict in Kadavanthra led to Joseph, a 56-year-old, being set on fire by Andappan. Joseph is hospitalized with severe burns. The altercation began over stolen money. Police arrested Andappan based on Joseph’s statement and charged him under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:19 IST
Street Altercation Turns Tragic in Kadavanthra: Man Set Ablaze
Joseph
  • Country:
  • India

A fiery altercation between two street dwellers turned tragic in Kadavanthra as Joseph, 56, was set on fire.

The incident, which began over stolen money, left Joseph with severe burns. He is now battling for life in the ICU.

The attacker, Andappan, has been apprehended by police and charged under attempted murder.

TRENDING

1
Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

 China
3
Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seat Allocation at Vaishno Devi Institute

 India
4
Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025