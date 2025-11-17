Street Altercation Turns Tragic in Kadavanthra: Man Set Ablaze
A street conflict in Kadavanthra led to Joseph, a 56-year-old, being set on fire by Andappan. Joseph is hospitalized with severe burns. The altercation began over stolen money. Police arrested Andappan based on Joseph’s statement and charged him under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder.
A fiery altercation between two street dwellers turned tragic in Kadavanthra as Joseph, 56, was set on fire.
The incident, which began over stolen money, left Joseph with severe burns. He is now battling for life in the ICU.
The attacker, Andappan, has been apprehended by police and charged under attempted murder.
