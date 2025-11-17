Left Menu

Chancellor's Brother Arrested Amidst Decades-Old Fraud and Blast Probe

Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui, linked to fraud cases dating back 25 years, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police in Hyderabad. He is the chancellor of Al Falah University's brother, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, tied to the Delhi blast investigation. Hamood was accused of investment fraud in the late 90s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:24 IST
Chancellor's Brother Arrested Amidst Decades-Old Fraud and Blast Probe
fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh police arrested Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui in Hyderabad, 25 years after being linked to multiple fraud cases in Mhow. Siddiqui, the younger brother of the Al Falah University chancellor, allegedly defrauded people through investment scams.

Hamood Ahmad was wanted for promising high returns on investments before fleeing Mhow two decades ago. Additionally, he faces earlier charges from the 1980s involving rioting and attempted murder. His arrest follows renewed interest in the case, part of a broader investigation overlapping with the Delhi blast probe.

Meanwhile, Al Falah University, under scrutiny due to blast associations, maintains its distaste for the violence, reaffirming its attempt to clear links between suspects and university operations. The overlapping investigations have pushed authorities to delve into institutional records to clarify connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025