Chancellor's Brother Arrested Amidst Decades-Old Fraud and Blast Probe
Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui, linked to fraud cases dating back 25 years, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police in Hyderabad. He is the chancellor of Al Falah University's brother, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, tied to the Delhi blast investigation. Hamood was accused of investment fraud in the late 90s.
In a major development, Madhya Pradesh police arrested Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui in Hyderabad, 25 years after being linked to multiple fraud cases in Mhow. Siddiqui, the younger brother of the Al Falah University chancellor, allegedly defrauded people through investment scams.
Hamood Ahmad was wanted for promising high returns on investments before fleeing Mhow two decades ago. Additionally, he faces earlier charges from the 1980s involving rioting and attempted murder. His arrest follows renewed interest in the case, part of a broader investigation overlapping with the Delhi blast probe.
Meanwhile, Al Falah University, under scrutiny due to blast associations, maintains its distaste for the violence, reaffirming its attempt to clear links between suspects and university operations. The overlapping investigations have pushed authorities to delve into institutional records to clarify connections.
