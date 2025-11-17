Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Historic Shahi Jama Masjid Over Archaeological Survey

A man was arrested for allegedly obstructing an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team at the Shahi Jama Masjid. Officials report another arrest is imminent. The site, under ASI protection, recently witnessed violence during a court-ordered survey, leading to multiple injuries and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:41 IST
Tensions Rise at Historic Shahi Jama Masjid Over Archaeological Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained for reportedly obstructing the activities of an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, as stated by authorities on Monday.

The police highlighted that another suspect involved in the disturbance is anticipated to be apprehended shortly. According to Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, the mosque, situated in the Kotwali region, is maintained under ASI protection, where routine cleaning and painting are conducted following Allahabad High Court orders.

The incident takes place against the backdrop of violence last November, when local protests against an ASI survey turned deadly, resulting in three deaths and over 30 injured, including police personnel, after demonstrators claimed the mosque stood on historic temple grounds.

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025