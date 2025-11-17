Tensions Rise at Historic Shahi Jama Masjid Over Archaeological Survey

A man has been detained for reportedly obstructing the activities of an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, as stated by authorities on Monday.

The police highlighted that another suspect involved in the disturbance is anticipated to be apprehended shortly. According to Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, the mosque, situated in the Kotwali region, is maintained under ASI protection, where routine cleaning and painting are conducted following Allahabad High Court orders.

The incident takes place against the backdrop of violence last November, when local protests against an ASI survey turned deadly, resulting in three deaths and over 30 injured, including police personnel, after demonstrators claimed the mosque stood on historic temple grounds.