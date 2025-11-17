MSME Minister Opens MSME, KVIC, COIR & NSSH Pavilions at IITF 2025 in Delhi

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi inaugurated the MSME, KVIC and COIR Pavilions in Hall No. 6, along with the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Pavilion in Hall No. 5, at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The inauguration marked one of the most significant showcases of India’s grassroots entrepreneurship, traditional crafts, and inclusive economic development under the theme of Viksit Bharat.

The event was attended by Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME and Labour & Employment; Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC); Shri S.C.L. Das, Secretary, Ministry of MSME; and senior officials from NSIC, KVIC, the COIR Board, and the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME).

Ministers Interact with Entrepreneurs and Witness Live Demonstrations

After inaugurating the pavilions, Shri Manjhi and Sushri Karandlaje toured multiple stalls, interacting with artisans, micro-entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and first-time exhibitors. They witnessed live demonstrations of traditional manufacturing processes, showcasing India’s craftsmanship—from handloom weaving and pottery to metal crafts, coir production, and eco-friendly innovations.

Their interaction encouraged participants and highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering small and traditional industries, especially those representing rural India.

MSME Pavilion: “Vibrant MSMEs, Viksit Bharat”

The MSME Pavilion, themed “Vibrant MSMEs, Viksit Bharat”, reflects the dynamic role of MSMEs in driving inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-led growth.

Key Statistics and Highlights:

292 stalls allocated to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) and Vishwakarmas

Participation from 29 States and Union Territories

67% stalls allotted to women entrepreneurs

34% stalls to SC/ST entrepreneurs

15 stalls reserved for PwD entrepreneurs

43 stalls showcasing Geographical Indication (GI) products

15 stalls dedicated to One District One Product (ODOP)

288 first-time exhibitors (98%) representing micro enterprises

25% of stalls allotted to Vishwakarma artisans

This pavilion brings the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat alive by representing diverse regional and cultural identities on one platform.

Product Categories Include:

Textiles, Handloom & Handicrafts

Eco-friendly and sustainable goods

Vishwakarma craft items

Glass & ceramics

Leather products

Beauty and wellness products

Metal crafts and toys

Dry fruits & processed foods

Coir-made products

Regional speciality items

The pavilion demonstrates the government's focus on MSME-driven job creation, entrepreneurship development, women-led enterprises, and rural industrialisation.

Coir Board Pavilion: Celebrating India’s Natural Fibre Heritage

The Coir Board Pavilion features 31 exhibitors from across India, showcasing the exceptional skill and creativity of coir workers.

Showcased Products:

Handloom coir mats and mattings

Rubberised coir mattresses

Coir pith and geo-textiles

Handicraft coir items

Handmade coir toys and ornaments

Sustainable, eco-friendly home décor

Carpets and specialised coir-based composites

The pavilion offers a platform for B2B and B2C collaborations, helping coir-based entrepreneurs enter new markets, expand their supply chains, and explore global export opportunities.

Khadi India Pavilion: “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”

The Khadi India Pavilion, themed “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”, showcases the transformative journey of Khadi and Village Industries towards a modern, sustainable, and globally recognised value chain.

Key Participation Details:

150 exhibitors from various Indian States/UTs

63 Khadi Institutions

81 PMEGP-assisted units

6 SFURTI-supported clusters

101 SC/ST/OBC artisans

47 women entrepreneurs

The pavilion offers a rich display of India’s indigenous products:

Khadi silk sarees from South India

Muslin from West Bengal

Madhubani art from Bihar

Phulkari from Punjab

Kalamkari crafts from Andhra Pradesh

Herbal and natural cosmetics from Uttarakhand

Woollen products and Pashmina from Jammu & Kashmir and Leh

The Khadi section is a celebration of self-reliance, sustainability, and craftsmanship—reflecting the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

NSSH Pavilion: Empowering SC-ST Entrepreneurs Across India

The National SC-ST Hub Pavilion, located in Hall No. 5, features 35 stalls showcasing products made by SC/ST entrepreneurs from 10 States, including:

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Delhi

Assam

Karnataka

Punjab

Jharkhand

Telangana

Himachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Products Displayed:

Leather goods and footwear

Sports goods

Bamboo and eco-friendly crafts

Handicrafts & home décor

Processed foods and local delicacies

Machine components and light industrial products

The pavilion reflects the government’s mission to support entrepreneurial empowerment, market access, and capacity building for SC-ST enterprises.

A Celebration of India’s Entrepreneurial Diversity

The inauguration of these pavilions underscores the government’s commitment to uplifting grassroots enterprises, empowering artisans, promoting women-led ventures, supporting SC/ST entrepreneurs, and revitalising traditional industries.

Through the IITF 2025 platform, thousands of micro and traditional businesses gain visibility, market linkages, export opportunities, and national exposure—strengthening India’s diverse, vibrant, and resilient MSME ecosystem.