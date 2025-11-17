Van Driver Arrested for Alleged Student Molestations

A 48-year-old school van driver has been apprehended for allegedly molesting three girl students in Mumbai's eastern suburbs. The incident occurred last week in the Santacruz area, according to local police reports.

The accused reportedly drove a private van that transported several children to different schools across the area. Despite initially keeping silent due to fear, one of the victims eventually told her mother, which led to further revelations from other students.

The police have registered a case under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The investigation is now under the jurisdiction of the Juhu police for an in-depth probe, officials confirmed.