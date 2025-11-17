Left Menu

Love Triangle Turns Violent: Husband Survives Knife Attack

A man in Uruwa Bazar was attacked with knives by his wife and her alleged lover after discovering them in an inappropriate situation. The assailants, Priyanka and Ankit Chaurasia, have been arrested, and two knives and a motorcycle were recovered. The victim is recovering, and a case is filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic incident unfolded in the Uruwa Bazar area when a man, identified as Pradum Chaurasia, reportedly found his wife, Priyanka, in a compromising position with another man, Ankit Chaurasia.

The confrontation escalated, leading to Priyanka and Ankit allegedly attacking Pradum with knives, causing serious injuries. Both suspects have been apprehended by the police.

Authorities recovered two knives and a motorcycle, and have charged the duo with attempted murder. Fortunately, the victim has stabilized and is set to provide a statement to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

