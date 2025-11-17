Love Triangle Turns Violent: Husband Survives Knife Attack
A man in Uruwa Bazar was attacked with knives by his wife and her alleged lover after discovering them in an inappropriate situation. The assailants, Priyanka and Ankit Chaurasia, have been arrested, and two knives and a motorcycle were recovered. The victim is recovering, and a case is filed.
A dramatic incident unfolded in the Uruwa Bazar area when a man, identified as Pradum Chaurasia, reportedly found his wife, Priyanka, in a compromising position with another man, Ankit Chaurasia.
The confrontation escalated, leading to Priyanka and Ankit allegedly attacking Pradum with knives, causing serious injuries. Both suspects have been apprehended by the police.
Authorities recovered two knives and a motorcycle, and have charged the duo with attempted murder. Fortunately, the victim has stabilized and is set to provide a statement to the police.
