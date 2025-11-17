Race Against Time: UP SSF's Swift Construction Push

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force's second battalion construction on Monday evening, urging PWD officials to expedite the project.

With the monsoon season potentially delaying progress, Adityanath directed that the construction be completed four months ahead of its October 2026 deadline. Currently, the project, which accommodates 1,000 personnel, is 10 percent complete with 500 workers engaged.

The SSF complex, budgeted at Rs 343 crore, covers 50 hectares and includes residential towers, administrative facilities, and more. In addressing waterlogging, Adityanath called for a pumping station near the Maniram embankment.

