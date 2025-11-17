Left Menu

Race Against Time: UP SSF's Swift Construction Push

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged PWD officials to expedite the construction of the UP Special Security Force's second battalion, aiming to finish by June 2026 ahead of the October 2026 deadline. The project spans 50 hectares and features high-rise residential towers among other facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:53 IST
Race Against Time: UP SSF's Swift Construction Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force's second battalion construction on Monday evening, urging PWD officials to expedite the project.

With the monsoon season potentially delaying progress, Adityanath directed that the construction be completed four months ahead of its October 2026 deadline. Currently, the project, which accommodates 1,000 personnel, is 10 percent complete with 500 workers engaged.

The SSF complex, budgeted at Rs 343 crore, covers 50 hectares and includes residential towers, administrative facilities, and more. In addressing waterlogging, Adityanath called for a pumping station near the Maniram embankment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadership

16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadershi...

 India
2
Young Indian Boxers Shine in World Cup Finals

Young Indian Boxers Shine in World Cup Finals

 Global
3
Airport Chaos: Man with Knife Arrested at Bengaluru Airport

Airport Chaos: Man with Knife Arrested at Bengaluru Airport

 India
4
Punjab's Political Turmoil: BJP's Frontal Attack on AAP Government

Punjab's Political Turmoil: BJP's Frontal Attack on AAP Government

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025