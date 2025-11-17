Left Menu

Trump's Investment Surge: A Bond Market Play

Donald Trump bought $82 million in bonds from August to October, with potential maximum total investments exceeding $337 million. Most investments are in bonds issued by municipalities and tech sectors, which are benefiting from policy changes. Concerns about conflict of interests arise as Trump continues his investments.

Updated: 17-11-2025 23:41 IST
Trump's Investment Surge: A Bond Market Play
Donald Trump

Financial disclosures made public on Saturday reveal that U.S. President Donald Trump purchased at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds from late August to early October. These investments notably align with sectors that benefit from his policy initiatives.

The maximum total value of Trump's bond purchases during this period could be more than $337 million, mainly involving bonds issued by local governments and public agencies. Trump's acquisition strategy spans various industries, with significant investments in technology companies, retail giants, and major banks.

While critics raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest, the Trump administration insists that the president complies with disclosure mandates while his investment portfolio is managed independently. Despite the controversy, Trump's wealth, bolstered by income from diverse ventures, is reported to be at least $1.6 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

