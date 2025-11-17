Trump's Investment Surge: A Bond Market Play

Financial disclosures made public on Saturday reveal that U.S. President Donald Trump purchased at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds from late August to early October. These investments notably align with sectors that benefit from his policy initiatives.

The maximum total value of Trump's bond purchases during this period could be more than $337 million, mainly involving bonds issued by local governments and public agencies. Trump's acquisition strategy spans various industries, with significant investments in technology companies, retail giants, and major banks.

While critics raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest, the Trump administration insists that the president complies with disclosure mandates while his investment portfolio is managed independently. Despite the controversy, Trump's wealth, bolstered by income from diverse ventures, is reported to be at least $1.6 billion.

