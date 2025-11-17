Left Menu

Chinese Woman Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India

A Chinese woman, Li Xinmei, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and fined Rs 50,000 for illegally entering India disguised as a Buddhist monk. She was intercepted at the India-Nepal border two years ago and was found with various foreign documents. Her charges were filed under the Foreigners Act.

In a notable court verdict on Monday, a Chinese woman named Li Xinmei was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined Rs 50,000. This decision came after she was arrested two years ago for illegally entering India disguised as a Buddhist monk.

The arrest occurred on December 2, 2023, when personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal's 42nd Battalion intercepted Li at the Rupaideha border outpost near the India-Nepal frontier. Her attempt to cross into Nepal without valid documents and dressed as a monk raised suspicions.

Authorities revealed that Li held a Chinese passport and a Nepal visa but lacked proper documentation for her presence in India. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Kavita Nigam found her guilty under Section 14A of the Foreigners Act, highlighting the seriousness of illegal infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

