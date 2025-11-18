Call for Justice: Uncovering the Deaths of Palestinians in Israeli Custody

A report by Physicians for Human Rights Israel has raised serious allegations regarding the deaths of at least 98 Palestinians in Israeli detention following the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023. The group claims many succumbed to torture and medical neglect, urging for an international probe into these cases.

The organization describes the death toll as unprecedented and suggests the real number could be higher. Findings indicate patterns of severe abuse, such as head injuries, internal bleeding, and malnutrition, continuing despite a declared ceasefire in Gaza.

While an Israeli military spokesperson confirms the deaths, they cite compliance with legal standards. The Israel Prison Service denies the allegations, countering with cooperation from the U.N. and oversight assurances, despite ongoing international concern over detainee conditions since the conflict's escalation.

