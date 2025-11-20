SIA raids Kashmir Times head office in Jammu, recovers arms, ammunition

The State Investigation Agency on Thursday raided the head office of Kashmir Times in Jammu and recovered arms, ammunition and incriminating documents during the search operation conducted over allegations that the publication was promoting anti-national activities, an SIA spokesperson said.

The agency also searched the house of Prabodh Jamwal, the owner of the media house situated at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, in pursuance of the same investigation.

The searches, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, were carried out in continuation of the investigation into the case registered against the media house Kashmir Times (kashmirtimes.com) for its alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities operating within and outside Jammu & Kashmir, a statement issued by the agency said.

The FIR was registered against the organisation, indicating that this particular media platform has been allegedly disseminating terrorist and secessionist ideology, spreading inflammatory, fabricated, and false narratives, attempting to radicalise the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, inciting disaffection and separatist sentiments, disturbing peace and public order, and challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India through print and digital content, it said.

In the raid and search conducted at the office premises of Kashmir Times, located at Residency Road, Jammu, the following incriminating arms and ammunition were recovered: one revolver, 14 empty cases of AK-series weapons, three live AK rounds, four fired bullets, four grenade safety levers, and three suspected pistol rounds, the statement said.

''All recovered items were seized on the spot following due legal procedures. These recoveries indicate possible unlawful possession and suspected linkages with extremist or anti-national elements, warranting further detailed investigation,'' it added.

The seized arms, ammunition, digital devices, and documents will undergo forensic and technical examination to determine their origin, purpose, and any potential connections to proscribed organisations or individuals.

The investigation remains active, and further action shall be taken based on emerging evidence.

