Home ministry names 3 new seaports as designated immigration posts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union home ministry has named three new seaports as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

According to a gazette notification issued on Thursday, the ministry added Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, and Hazira and Pipavav in Gujarat to the list of designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

The additions were made through amendments in the notification issued on September 1 by the Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

