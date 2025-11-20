US special envoy agreed Europe must play important role in Ukraine talks, says German minister

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has emphasized the importance of close coordination with Europe in talks on ending the Ukraine war during a phone call on Thursday.

"We discussed our various ongoing efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and thus finally the immeasurable human suffering," said Wadephul, who also spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the phone.

"Both colleagues emphasized the importance of close coordination with Germany and our European partners, which we are fulfilling at all levels," he added in a statement.

