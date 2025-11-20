Left Menu

US special envoy agreed Europe must play important role in Ukraine talks, says German minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:25 IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has emphasized the importance of close coordination with Europe in talks on ending the Ukraine war during a phone call on Thursday.

"We discussed our various ongoing efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and thus finally the immeasurable human suffering," said Wadephul, who also spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the phone.

"Both colleagues emphasized the importance of close coordination with Germany and our European partners, which we are fulfilling at all levels," he added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

