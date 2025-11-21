Left Menu

Man stabbed over cigarette ash in Thane; three booked for attempt to murder

A man was viciously attacked with a knife after ash from his cigarette accidentally fell on a person in Thane, police said on Friday.The incident took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday in the Wagle Estate area, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:20 IST
The incident took place around 4.45 am on Wednesday in the Wagle Estate area, an official said. The 31-year-old victim was travelling in a friend's vehicle when ash from the cigarette that he had lit fell on accused Naman Langhe. When he and his friend stopped near a bar after a few minutes, Langhe, one Sujal Sajekar and a third person arrived on a scooter and allegedly launched an attack. Sajekar allegedly held the victim, while Langhe stabbed him on the right hand and head with a sharp weapon, the official said, citing the complaint.

A case has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station against Langhe, Sajekar and an unidentified man for attempted murder and other charges under the Bharitya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. "We are actively working to trace and apprehend all three individuals involved in this vicious attack," he added.

