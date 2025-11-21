Labourer killed, three injured as shuttering collapses at construction site in Himachal Pradesh

A labourer died and three were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tarkeshwar (34) from Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.

The shuttering of the stadium collapsed on the four labourers at the construction site in the Bargaha area on Thursday night. Other labourers immediately swung into action and pulled them out, but Tarkeshwar died, police said.

The body will be handed over to Tarkeshwar's family after post-mortem. The injured labourers -- Lalu Kumar, Deenbandhu and Balkeshwar -- are undergoing treatment at Chamba Medical College, they said.

The multi-storey indoor stadium, which is being built at a cost of Rs 11.12 crore, will include modern amenities such as a swimming pool, elevator, boxing ring, gymnasium, badminton courts, and a table tennis hall once completed.

