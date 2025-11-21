Left Menu

Labourer killed, three injured as shuttering collapses at construction site in Himachal Pradesh

A labourer died and three were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.The deceased was identified as Tarkeshwar 34 from Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.The shuttering of the stadium collapsed on the four labourers at the construction site in the Bargaha area on Thursday night.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:25 IST
Labourer killed, three injured as shuttering collapses at construction site in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died and three were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tarkeshwar (34) from Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.

The shuttering of the stadium collapsed on the four labourers at the construction site in the Bargaha area on Thursday night. Other labourers immediately swung into action and pulled them out, but Tarkeshwar died, police said.

The body will be handed over to Tarkeshwar's family after post-mortem. The injured labourers -- Lalu Kumar, Deenbandhu and Balkeshwar -- are undergoing treatment at Chamba Medical College, they said.

The multi-storey indoor stadium, which is being built at a cost of Rs 11.12 crore, will include modern amenities such as a swimming pool, elevator, boxing ring, gymnasium, badminton courts, and a table tennis hall once completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025