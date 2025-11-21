UP: Man held for objectionable post against another religion

A man was arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content against another religion on social media, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that KK Dixit, a resident of Sadar Bazar area, had allegedly uploaded the post on Facebook on Thursday night.

''Our social media monitoring team detected the objectionable content. After ensuring the post was deleted, the accused was taken into custody. Several cases are already registered against him,'' he said.

However, during interrogation, the accused claimed his Facebook account had been hacked and someone else had uploaded the post. Police are verifying the claim. Earlier, an objectionable post allegedly made by the same accused on September 12 had led to protests by members of a community, prompting the administration to intervene.

Dixit has been booked under Sections 299 (hurting religious sentiments), 302 (deliberately insulting religion) and 353(1)(c) (promoting enmity between communities) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

