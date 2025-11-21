Left Menu

UP: Man held for objectionable post against another religion

Several cases are already registered against him, he said.However, during interrogation, the accused claimed his Facebook account had been hacked and someone else had uploaded the post.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:31 IST
UP: Man held for objectionable post against another religion
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content against another religion on social media, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that KK Dixit, a resident of Sadar Bazar area, had allegedly uploaded the post on Facebook on Thursday night.

''Our social media monitoring team detected the objectionable content. After ensuring the post was deleted, the accused was taken into custody. Several cases are already registered against him,'' he said.

However, during interrogation, the accused claimed his Facebook account had been hacked and someone else had uploaded the post. Police are verifying the claim. Earlier, an objectionable post allegedly made by the same accused on September 12 had led to protests by members of a community, prompting the administration to intervene.

Dixit has been booked under Sections 299 (hurting religious sentiments), 302 (deliberately insulting religion) and 353(1)(c) (promoting enmity between communities) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025