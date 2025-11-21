Left Menu

Motorists get 50 per cent relief on pending traffic fines in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:43 IST
Motorists get 50 per cent relief on pending traffic fines in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

In a major relief to motorists, the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent concession on all unpaid traffic e-challan fines, enabling vehicle owners to settle their pending dues at half the original amount.

Sharing the details on its official 'X' account, the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Friday said the order will be in effect from November 21 to December 12, 2025 and cases with pending fines can be settled by paying 50 per cent of the due amount.

''The State Government, through Government Order dated November 20, has issued an order granting a 50 per cent concession on fines in cases registered under traffic e-challan by the Police Department that remain unpaid,'' it stated. According to police, payment can be made through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app and also the BTP ASTraM app introduced by the Bangalore Traffic Division.

Payments can be paid by providing your vehicle registration number at the nearest traffic police station or at the Traffic Management Centre, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025