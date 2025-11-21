US officials to brief EU ambassadors in Kyiv on peace plan draft on Friday, source says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 13:27 IST
U.S. officials will brief the European Union ambassadors in Kyiv on a peace plan draft on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Ukrainian official Rustem Umerov said earlier that work on studying the U.S. peace proposals will continue on the technical level on Friday.
