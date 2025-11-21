Infant dies of snake bite in Kerala

An infant died after being bitten by a venomous snake while playing in the backyard of his house in northern Malappuram district of Kerala, police said on Friday.

The tragic incident happened at Pookolathur in Pulpatta under Manjeri police station limit on Thursday.

The deceased boy was identified as Arjun (1), son of Sreejesh, a local resident, they said.

According to police, the child was playing at the backyard near the kitchen when the venomous snake, reportedly a cobra, bit him on his leg.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the child was declared brought dead.

TV channels reported that the snake was later killed by local people.

