UPDATE 1-Gunmen kidnap 52 students from Catholic school in Nigeria, local TV reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 14:16 IST
Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped 52 students from a Catholic school in Niger state, local TV station Arise News reported on Friday.

A statement from the Niger state government confirmed there had been a kidnapping but said the number of abducted pupils was still being checked. "The Niger State Government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary's School," the statement said, adding that security agencies were searching for the students.

Nigeria has witnessed a spate of attacks

by gunmen, including the kidnapping on Monday of 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in Kebbi state. The attacks have shone a spotlight on insecurity in the West African country and forced President Bola Tinubu to postpone foreign trips.

