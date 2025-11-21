Machines do not win battles, skill and resolve of aviator matter: Lt Gen Seth

It is not machines but the skill, judgment and resolve of the aviators operating them win battles, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, said here on Friday. The character of warfare is transforming at a pace ''unseen in decades'', marked by precision engagements, contested air spaces, multi-domain integration and high-tempo operations, he said, speaking after reviewing the Passing-out Parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) here.

In this evolving operational environment, army aviation provides the army with a flexible, responsive and indispensable third dimension, Lt Gen Seth added.

''Our blend of manned and unmanned platforms gives commanders exceptional operational reach, from reconnaissance and surveillance to lift, attack and precision engagements. Together these capabilities make army aviation a decisive combat multiplier,'' he said, adding that the impending induction of some new technologies will further strengthen these capabilities. ''Yet, even with this cutting-edge capability, there is one truth that remains always constant. Machines do not win battles but it is the skill, the judgment and resolve of the aviators operating them....It is therefore fitting that CAATS has been designated as the center of expertise for RPAs (remotely piloted aircraft) operations and combat air maneuver,'' he added.

Offering crucial advice to the passing out cadets, Lt Gen Seth said they must remember that each sortie demands ''complete situational awareness, adherence to procedures, respect for the machine and an unwavering commitment to mission safety.'' ''In combat flying, the margins are thin and the stakes are high. Never cross the red lines and compromise safety or jeopardize the mission,'' he added.

The ceremony witnessed the first-ever combined passing out of officers from the Combat Aviation Course (CAC), Army Helicopter Instructor's Course (AHIC) and the inaugural Combined Internal Pilot and Observers Course. Amongst the trophy winners, Capt Ajit Singh won the Trophy for the Overall Best Cadet of Combined IP/OB Course. Captain Kushal Sharma was awarded the 'Silver Cheetah' trophy for standing first in the Overall Order of Merit of the Combat Aviators Course, while Maj Paramveer Singh Shekhawat won the 'First in Order of Merit' trophy in AHIC.

A major highlight of the parade was the combat aviation demonstration which showcased the integrated employment of helicopters, RPAs platforms, hexacopters, infantry elements and armoured assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)