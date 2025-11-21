Left Menu

Delhi govt to launch School Safety Campaign covering over 2,000 institutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:29 IST
Delhi govt to launch School Safety Campaign covering over 2,000 institutions
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will launch a citywide School Safety Campaign on November 25 to strengthen disaster preparedness across schools.

The initiative aims to make schools better equipped to handle critical situations, including earthquakes, fire incidents, extreme heat and crowd-related emergencies, an official said.

According to the official, the campaign is part of the NDMA's ''School Contact Programme'', initiated after the authority engaged a private agency in October to support implementation.

In a meeting held on November 3, it was decided that the initiative will cover 2,082 schools across the capital by mid-January next year, he added.

The launch event will be held at Springdales School at Pusa Road on November 25, for which invitations have been extended to the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister.

''It will be implemented through a structured two-day module in government and private schools across selected districts, culminating in school disaster management plans, awareness sessions and full-scale mock drills,'' the officer told PTI.

Under the programme, the implementing agency will cover around 70 schools a day, over 35 to 40 working days. Activities will include a disaster awareness module featuring a short film, interactive discussions, preparedness mapping by forming School Disaster Management Committees, evacuation exercise and an earthquake mock drill as per NDMA guidelines, he said.

The official added that schools will also administer a safety pledge and begin the day's programme with the recitation of the ''Vande Mataram''.

The deputy directors of education in every district have been directed to coordinate with Delhi Disaster Management Authority officials and ensure smooth execution of the campaign, he said.

Schools have been asked to submit activity reports with photographs to their respective zonal offices and compiled reports are to be sent to the education department by January 20, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025