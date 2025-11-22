Bolsonaro's Detention Sparks Social Media Storm and Supporters' Rally

On Saturday, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro found himself in federal police custody ahead of a vigil organized by his supporters near his home. This marks the end of his months-long house arrest as Bolsonaro continues to appeal a Supreme Court ruling that convicted him for orchestrating a coup attempt.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro's detention due to concerns that an encampment of his supporters could obstruct police surveillance of his house arrest. Additionally, there was evidence of tampering with his ankle monitor the prior night, raising further suspicions.

Bolsonaro has been appealing his sentence of 27 years and three months in prison. Despite restrictions, Bolsonaro's son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, took to social media to mobilize support, urging people to gather outside his father's residence in Brasilia with a rallying cry, "Come fight with us." Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest for violating precautionary measures, faces multiple legal battles.

