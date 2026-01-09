Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday the Trump administration would be able to reconstitute any lost tariff revenue by imposing duties under other legal authorities if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs.
Bessent, speaking at an Economic Club of Minnesota event, defended the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as bringing China, Mexico and Canada to the negotiating table to curb fentanyl trafficking.
