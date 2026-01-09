Left Menu

Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:32 IST
Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump

U.S. Treasury ‌Secretary Scott Bessent said on ⁠Thursday the Trump administration would be able to reconstitute any ​lost tariff revenue by imposing ‍duties under other legal authorities if the U.S. Supreme ⁠Court ‌rules ⁠against President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs.

Bessent, ‍speaking at an Economic ​Club of Minnesota event, defended ⁠the tariffs under the International ⁠Emergency Economic Powers Act as bringing China, Mexico ⁠and Canada to the negotiating ⁠table ‌to curb fentanyl trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial tran...

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital regulations overhaul, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital regulations overhaul, s...

 Global
3
REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entities

REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts

UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackout...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026