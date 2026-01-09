Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump

U.S. Treasury ‌Secretary Scott Bessent said on ⁠Thursday the Trump administration would be able to reconstitute any ​lost tariff revenue by imposing ‍duties under other legal authorities if the U.S. Supreme ⁠Court ‌rules ⁠against President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs.

Bessent, ‍speaking at an Economic ​Club of Minnesota event, defended ⁠the tariffs under the International ⁠Emergency Economic Powers Act as bringing China, Mexico ⁠and Canada to the negotiating ⁠table ‌to curb fentanyl trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)