Swiggy Endorses New Labour Codes as Transformative for Workers

Swiggy Ltd hails India's newly notified labour codes as a transformative step towards social security, impacting millions of workers positively. The company anticipates no negative effects on business sustainability. The codes define gig work and require contributions to social security, aligning with a modern welfare and regulatory framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy Ltd has welcomed the Indian government's new labour codes, describing them as a transformative initiative set to benefit millions of workers. The company asserts that its business sustainability and financial performance will remain unaffected by the Code on Social Security (CoSS) 2020.

The labour codes, notified on Friday, redefine employment landscapes and necessitate social security contributions for gig workers. Swiggy has expressed readiness to integrate these changes seamlessly into its operations, reinforcing its commitment to worker welfare.

Swiggy's long-standing dedication to its delivery personnel continues under the new framework. The company praises the government's inclusive approach, emphasizing the importance of responsible growth in the platform economy. Initiatives like health insurance and maternity benefits highlight Swiggy's proactive stance on worker protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

