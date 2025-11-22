A New Chapter: Chandigarh Under Article 240

The Centre is moving to bring Chandigarh under the governance ambit of Article 240, allowing the President to directly legislate for the Union Territory. This proposal is set to manifest in the forthcoming Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill 2025, intended for introduction in the winter session of Parliament beginning December 1, 2025.

Including Chandigarh aligns it with other Union Territories like Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in terms of administrative regulations. This step represents a potential shift towards having an independent administrator for Chandigarh, a move reminiscent of its past governance structure.

Previously, attempts to appoint a standalone administrator were thwarted by opposition from local political figures. As Chandigarh serves as a joint capital for Punjab and Haryana, tensions have historically flared over administrative control, with Punjab pressing for the transfer of Chandigarh's governance to its jurisdiction.

