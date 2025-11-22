Left Menu

City Heist Cracked: Inside the Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery Investigation

In a major breakthrough, police arrested three individuals, including a constable, involved in a Rs 7.11 crore heist in the city. The gang masqueraded as RBI officials, intercepting an ATM cash van. Six teams tracked the criminals, recovering Rs 5.76 crore and detaining each suspect within 54 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:30 IST
City Heist Cracked: Inside the Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile case, a city police operation has led to the arrest of three men, including a police constable, in relation to a Rs 7.11 crore robbery from an ATM cash van. Over 200 personnel were involved in the intricate manhunt, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced on Saturday.

The heist, described as the city's biggest, involved a gang posing as RBI officials who intercepted the cash van on November 19. The robbers used a car with a Government of India sticker to coerce the van staff before fleeing with the money. A portion of Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered so far.

Police successfully cracked the case, identifying and detaining suspects within 54 hours. Efforts continue to apprehend other gang members potentially involved in planning and executing the crime. The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner Lokesh B Jagalasar, also led to the seizure of Rs 53 lakh in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
2
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
4
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025