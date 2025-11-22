City Heist Cracked: Inside the Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery Investigation

In a high-profile case, a city police operation has led to the arrest of three men, including a police constable, in relation to a Rs 7.11 crore robbery from an ATM cash van. Over 200 personnel were involved in the intricate manhunt, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced on Saturday.

The heist, described as the city's biggest, involved a gang posing as RBI officials who intercepted the cash van on November 19. The robbers used a car with a Government of India sticker to coerce the van staff before fleeing with the money. A portion of Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered so far.

Police successfully cracked the case, identifying and detaining suspects within 54 hours. Efforts continue to apprehend other gang members potentially involved in planning and executing the crime. The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner Lokesh B Jagalasar, also led to the seizure of Rs 53 lakh in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)