Major Inter-State Arms Trafficking Racket Dismantled in Joint Police Operation
The Pune police, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh authorities, dismantled a significant inter-state illegal arms racket in Umarti village. The operation led to the detention of 36 people and the destruction of 50 illegal weapon manufacturing furnaces, following the seizure of 21 pistols in Pune.
A significant breakthrough was achieved by Pune police as they, in coordination with Madhya Pradesh counterparts, dismantled a major inter-state illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking racket. The operation culminated in the detention of 36 individuals and the seizure of a substantial cache of illegal weapons, officials announced.
The crackdown was initiated after intelligence revealed supply chains linking pistols seized in Pune to arms makers in Madhya Pradesh. Jointly conducted operations with MP police saw the demolition of 50 unlawful weapon production furnaces, officials stated during a press conference.
Pune's Joint Commissioner of Police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, explained that ongoing investigations in Pune had disclosed the source of numerous illegal firearms, prompting the coordinated action. The operation, involving 105 police personnel led by DCP Somay Munde, continues as efforts persist to trace more suspects involved in the racket.
