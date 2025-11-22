Major Inter-State Arms Trafficking Racket Dismantled in Joint Police Operation

A significant breakthrough was achieved by Pune police as they, in coordination with Madhya Pradesh counterparts, dismantled a major inter-state illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking racket. The operation culminated in the detention of 36 individuals and the seizure of a substantial cache of illegal weapons, officials announced.

The crackdown was initiated after intelligence revealed supply chains linking pistols seized in Pune to arms makers in Madhya Pradesh. Jointly conducted operations with MP police saw the demolition of 50 unlawful weapon production furnaces, officials stated during a press conference.

Pune's Joint Commissioner of Police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, explained that ongoing investigations in Pune had disclosed the source of numerous illegal firearms, prompting the coordinated action. The operation, involving 105 police personnel led by DCP Somay Munde, continues as efforts persist to trace more suspects involved in the racket.

