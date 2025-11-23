Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Dramatic Detention: High Stakes and Legal Battles

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been detained after a planned vigil by supporters posed an escape risk, ending his house arrest. Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited evidence of tampering with Bolsonaro's ankle monitor. Bolsonaro, appealing a coup-plot conviction, may face nearly 30 years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:31 IST
Bolsonaro

In a dramatic turn of events, Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been detained, marking the end of his house arrest as he continues to appeal a coup-plot conviction. This move follows Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's decision, who cited an escape risk due to a planned vigil by Bolsonaro's supporters.

Justice Moraes's decision was influenced by evidence of possible tampering with Bolsonaro's ankle monitor, causing concerns over monitoring. This detention is part of broader legal challenges for Bolsonaro, who is currently appealing a conviction linked to orchestrating a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election.

Bolsonaro's detention has intensified political tensions, drawing mixed reactions. Supporters led by his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, called for gatherings, highlighting ongoing political rifts in Brazil. As the legal battle progresses, Bolsonaro awaits the confirmation of his detention by the Supreme Court panel, while also contending with potential nearly three-decade imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

