Ensuring Essential Supplies: Omar Abdullah's Vigil for Festivals in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed officials to prevent artificial scarcity and black marketing of essential commodities before Eid-ul-Fitr and Navratri. Abdullah emphasized maintaining oversight at the district level to ensure smooth supply and fair distribution of goods amid ongoing global tensions and potential extended crises.
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In a bid to preempt artificial scarcity and black marketing, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed administrative officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the Union territory ahead of major festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr and Navratri.
Abdullah chaired a meeting emphasizing strict district-level oversight to prevent hoarding, particularly of petroleum products, amid prevailing tensions in West Asia. The Chief Minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts across departments to maintain fairness in the distribution of goods.
He also stressed the importance of keeping the public informed to dispel rumors and prevent panic buying, while urging cooperation with stakeholders in the hospitality sector to manage LPG supply during the tourist season. Regulatory measures, including the Delivery Authentication Code system, have been introduced to curb misuse and ensure genuine access to LPG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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