Suspended: Two Election Officers Negligent in Duty During Uttar Pradesh’s Revision
Two Booth Level Officers in Uttar Pradesh were suspended due to negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Shama Nafees and Anurag, both involved in dereliction of duty despite senior officials' instructions, faced immediate suspension following the District Magistrate's orders.
- Country:
- India
Two Booth Level Officers were suspended in Uttar Pradesh for negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of the state's electoral rolls.
District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ashish Kumar Singh stated that Shama Nafees, headmistress of Barainbag primary school, ignored directives to participate in BLO duties despite multiple reminders.
Anurag, an assistant teacher posted as a BLO in the Balha Assembly segment, also refused to comply with his duties. The Election Commission condemned their actions as service rule violations, leading District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi to order their immediate suspension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Negligence Sparks FIRs Against Election Officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Negligence in Execution: Electoral Roll Revision Disruptions
Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls
Efforts to Aid Kerala's Special Intensive Revision
SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.