Suspended: Two Election Officers Negligent in Duty During Uttar Pradesh’s Revision

Two Booth Level Officers in Uttar Pradesh were suspended due to negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Shama Nafees and Anurag, both involved in dereliction of duty despite senior officials' instructions, faced immediate suspension following the District Magistrate's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:33 IST
  • India

Two Booth Level Officers were suspended in Uttar Pradesh for negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of the state's electoral rolls.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ashish Kumar Singh stated that Shama Nafees, headmistress of Barainbag primary school, ignored directives to participate in BLO duties despite multiple reminders.

Anurag, an assistant teacher posted as a BLO in the Balha Assembly segment, also refused to comply with his duties. The Election Commission condemned their actions as service rule violations, leading District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi to order their immediate suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

