Priyanka Gandhi seeks fair probe into medical negligence at medical college in Kerala

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sought an impartial and fair probe into an alleged incident of medical negligence at the Mananthavady Government Medical College, where a piece of cloth was reportedly left inside a woman's stomach after delivery.

In a letter to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, Vadra said the young mother suffered immense pain due to the alleged medical lapse, which could have become life-threatening.

She expressed hope that the investigation ordered by the district medical officer in response to the woman's complaint ''will be undertaken with fairness and objectivity.'' Vadra noted that while Kerala's public healthcare system has been instrumental in making medical treatment accessible to the majority, the Mananthavady medical college—''a vital lifeline for the public'' in her Wayanad parliamentary constituency—is struggling with severe resource constraints.

She cited inadequate manpower and critical medical equipment as key issues, adding that these concerns had been previously raised with both the central and state governments.

The Congress MP also pointed out that the absence of several specialities at Mananthavady Medical College forces patients to travel over 80 kilometres to the government medical college in Kozhikode.

''Unfortunately, the overstretched capacity of the hospital affects the quality of care provided and has proven fatal in the past,'' she said.

Vadra urged the government to ensure effective accountability and grievance redressal mechanisms at government hospitals, and called for an impartial investigation into the alleged lapse.

She also requested adequate resource allocation to the hospital so that it can ''function effectively and deliver quality care.'' ''It is an urgent need for the people of Wayanad, who are still struggling to access quality healthcare in the region,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)