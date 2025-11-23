Left Menu

Russian Forces Make Strategic Advances in Ukraine

Russian forces reportedly seized three villages in Ukraine, spanning the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, according to defense ministry announcements. Reuters has yet to independently verify these claims. The developments mark strategic territorial gains amidst ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:07 IST
Russian Forces Make Strategic Advances in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Sunday, Russia's defense ministry announced that its troops captured three villages across two regions in Ukraine.

The villages of Tykhe and Odradne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, along with Petrivske in the Donetsk region, have reportedly fallen under Russian control.

However, Reuters has not yet independently verified these battlefield developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
3
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
4
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025