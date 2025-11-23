Russian Forces Make Strategic Advances in Ukraine
Russian forces reportedly seized three villages in Ukraine, spanning the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, according to defense ministry announcements. Reuters has yet to independently verify these claims. The developments mark strategic territorial gains amidst ongoing conflict in the region.
Updated: 23-11-2025 15:07 IST
On Sunday, Russia's defense ministry announced that its troops captured three villages across two regions in Ukraine.
The villages of Tykhe and Odradne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, along with Petrivske in the Donetsk region, have reportedly fallen under Russian control.
However, Reuters has not yet independently verified these battlefield developments.
