Controversy Ignites Over Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief's Comments on Muslim Representation

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani sparked controversy with remarks on Muslim discrimination, citing the Al Falah University case linked to the Delhi blast probe. BJP accused Madani of communal bias. Al Falah faces scrutiny with financial irregularities and terror links leading to arrests and police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani stirred significant controversy over the weekend with his comments on the alleged discrimination faced by Muslims in India. He pointed to Al Falah University, currently under investigation for its association with the Delhi blast probe, as an example of systemic bias.

Madani noted that while individuals like Zohran Mamdani have become mayors in New York and Khan in London, Indian Muslims struggle to attain positions such as university vice chancellors. The BJP swiftly criticized Madani, accusing him of injecting communal sentiment into the ongoing security investigations.

Al Falah University finds itself embroiled in controversy following a blast near the Red Fort. The institution is under scrutiny for financial and legal irregularities, leading to multiple arrests and a full-scale investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police.

