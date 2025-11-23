Tensions Rise Amid Ceasefire Accusations
A Hamas delegation visited Cairo for discussions with Gaza war mediators amid ongoing tensions and accusations of ceasefire violations from both Hamas and Israel. This meeting involved Egyptian, Qatari, and U.S. mediators. Recently, Israeli strikes reportedly killed senior Hamas members and civilians, escalating tensions further.
A Hamas delegation convened in Cairo on Sunday to engage in talks with Gaza war mediators, according to sources within Egyptian security and Hamas. Both Israel and the Palestinian militant faction have continued to level charges of ceasefire breaches against one another.
An anonymous Hamas official indicated that the delegation's focus would be on addressing what they perceive as Israel's ongoing violations of the agreed-upon ceasefire. The ceasefire, implemented last month, was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the nation's military had eliminated five senior Hamas members on Saturday, following a confrontation in Israeli-controlled Gaza. Health authorities in Gaza reported that Israeli air strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including a noted Hamas commander.
(With inputs from agencies.)
