Tensions Rise Amid Ceasefire Accusations

A Hamas delegation convened in Cairo on Sunday to engage in talks with Gaza war mediators, according to sources within Egyptian security and Hamas. Both Israel and the Palestinian militant faction have continued to level charges of ceasefire breaches against one another.

An anonymous Hamas official indicated that the delegation's focus would be on addressing what they perceive as Israel's ongoing violations of the agreed-upon ceasefire. The ceasefire, implemented last month, was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the nation's military had eliminated five senior Hamas members on Saturday, following a confrontation in Israeli-controlled Gaza. Health authorities in Gaza reported that Israeli air strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including a noted Hamas commander.

