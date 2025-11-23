Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Ceasefire Accusations

A Hamas delegation visited Cairo for discussions with Gaza war mediators amid ongoing tensions and accusations of ceasefire violations from both Hamas and Israel. This meeting involved Egyptian, Qatari, and U.S. mediators. Recently, Israeli strikes reportedly killed senior Hamas members and civilians, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:09 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Ceasefire Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Hamas delegation convened in Cairo on Sunday to engage in talks with Gaza war mediators, according to sources within Egyptian security and Hamas. Both Israel and the Palestinian militant faction have continued to level charges of ceasefire breaches against one another.

An anonymous Hamas official indicated that the delegation's focus would be on addressing what they perceive as Israel's ongoing violations of the agreed-upon ceasefire. The ceasefire, implemented last month, was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the nation's military had eliminated five senior Hamas members on Saturday, following a confrontation in Israeli-controlled Gaza. Health authorities in Gaza reported that Israeli air strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including a noted Hamas commander.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025