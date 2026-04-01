Netanyahu's Roaring Lion: Israel-USA Alliance & the Battle Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the progresses made in the campaign against Iran during a national address, celebrating the collaborative efforts of Israel and the United States. Netanyahu claimed the Iran regime, systematically targeted, is nearing its collapse, and Israel continues to forge new alliances in the region.

Speaking before the Jewish festival of Passover, Netanyahu lauded the strategic successes achieved over the past month, including crippling Iran's nuclear program and weakening its military strength. His speech came as Israel mourned the loss of four soldiers in Lebanon, linking accomplishments to high costs.

Netanyahu assured that the international community is now more aware of threats from Tehran. He cited recent alliances and ongoing efforts to stifle Iran's nuclear and missile ambitions, while acknowledging potential shifts as US President Trump considers the campaign's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)