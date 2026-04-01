Netanyahu's Roaring Lion: Israel-USA Alliance & the Battle Against Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the successes of the joint Israel-US campaign against Iran, emphasizing strategic gains against Tehran's nuclear and military infrastructure. Netanyahu's address, ahead of Passover, underscored Israel's strengthened regional alliances and touted significant accomplishments despite the sacrifices involved, while suggesting further shifts in regional dynamics.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the progresses made in the campaign against Iran during a national address, celebrating the collaborative efforts of Israel and the United States. Netanyahu claimed the Iran regime, systematically targeted, is nearing its collapse, and Israel continues to forge new alliances in the region.
Speaking before the Jewish festival of Passover, Netanyahu lauded the strategic successes achieved over the past month, including crippling Iran's nuclear program and weakening its military strength. His speech came as Israel mourned the loss of four soldiers in Lebanon, linking accomplishments to high costs.
Netanyahu assured that the international community is now more aware of threats from Tehran. He cited recent alliances and ongoing efforts to stifle Iran's nuclear and missile ambitions, while acknowledging potential shifts as US President Trump considers the campaign's future direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's New Alliances Against the Iranian Threat
EU Scrutinizes France's Nuclear Ambitions
How Nuclear Science Is Cutting Global Food Waste: Five Innovative Solutions Backed by FAO and IAEA
UAE Cabinet Charts Bold Strategic Course: Space, Medicine, and Global Alliances in Focus
Iran Considers Exiting Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Amid Tensions