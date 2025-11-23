Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds US-Led Peace Plan for Ukraine

Ukraine's talks with Western allies over a controversial US-proposed peace plan are underway in Geneva. The plan, perceived as favoring Russia, has drawn criticism for demanding concessions from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains firm in defending Ukraine's sovereignty as US officials receive pushback for the proposal's Russian alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:35 IST
Negotiations between Ukraine and its Western allies commenced in Geneva on Sunday, centering around a US-proposed peace plan aimed at ending Russia's invasion, according to Ukrainian officials.

Led by presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, the Ukrainian delegation engaged with national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. The US plan, perceived as favoring Moscow, has faced criticism and prompted discussions about its implications for Ukrainian sovereignty.

As talks proceed, Ukraine's leadership emphasizes the importance of preserving national sovereignty while seeking a just and enduring peace, amidst criticism that the US blueprint aligns too closely with Russian interests.

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

