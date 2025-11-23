Controversy Surrounds US-Led Peace Plan for Ukraine
Ukraine's talks with Western allies over a controversial US-proposed peace plan are underway in Geneva. The plan, perceived as favoring Russia, has drawn criticism for demanding concessions from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains firm in defending Ukraine's sovereignty as US officials receive pushback for the proposal's Russian alignment.
Negotiations between Ukraine and its Western allies commenced in Geneva on Sunday, centering around a US-proposed peace plan aimed at ending Russia's invasion, according to Ukrainian officials.
Led by presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, the Ukrainian delegation engaged with national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. The US plan, perceived as favoring Moscow, has faced criticism and prompted discussions about its implications for Ukrainian sovereignty.
As talks proceed, Ukraine's leadership emphasizes the importance of preserving national sovereignty while seeking a just and enduring peace, amidst criticism that the US blueprint aligns too closely with Russian interests.
