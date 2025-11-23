Left Menu

Tangled Ties: Agra Man Arrested for Murder in Distant Affair

A man named Imran was arrested for allegedly strangling 60-year-old Joshina to death in Uttar Pradesh. The crime was reportedly spurred by her insistence on marriage. After sifting through extensive CCTV footage, the police traced Imran, leading to his arrest and confession of trying to make the murder look like someone else's doing.

In a shocking development, police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man on Sunday alleged to have murdered a 60-year-old woman who was reportedly pressuring him to marry her. Identified as Imran, he confessed to strangulating Joshina after lengthy investigations and CCTV footage scrutiny across five districts.

The victim, Joshina, had traveled from Kolkata to attend a family wedding in Agra. Frequent encounters over time had nurtured a relationship between her and the accused. However, Imran, citing his marital commitments, refused her demands for marriage, leading to the tragic events that unfolded.

According to Hathras police, Imran attempted to disguise the murder as having been committed by someone else to cover his crime. The investigation involved comprehensive searches, with the recovery of the victim's phone pinpointing Imran's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

