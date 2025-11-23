Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, European nations have put forward an amended version of the peace proposal for Ukraine initially presented by the United States. Contrary to U.S. recommendations, the new plan allows for up to 800,000 military personnel for Ukraine during peacetime, challenging the original cap of 600,000.

The document, revealed during talks in Geneva, emphasizes beginning discussions on territorial negotiations from the existing Line of Contact, as opposed to recognizing specific areas as Russian, an approach outlined by U.S. officials. This proposal stems from the collaborative effort of the European E3 – Britain, France, and Germany – as indicated by an insider.

Aiming to secure Ukraine's future, the Europeans argue against using Russian assets frozen in the West primarily for American-led initiatives. Instead, they advocate these resources remain frozen until Russia agrees to compensate Ukraine for wartime damages, marking a notable departure from U.S. strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)