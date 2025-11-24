Left Menu

Devastation in Kharkiv: A City Under Siege

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, faced a severe drone attack by Russian forces on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and multiple injuries. The assault consisted of fifteen strikes in six different areas, highlighting the city's ongoing vulnerability due to its proximity to the Russian border.

Updated: 24-11-2025 03:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Russian forces launched a significant drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, claiming the lives of three civilians and injuring several more, according to local officials.

The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, announced the 'massive attack' via Telegram, confirming three fatalities. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that eight more individuals were injured in the strikes.

Fifteen attacks were recorded across six neighborhoods of Kharkiv, a city that has been a frequent target due to its strategic location just 30 kilometers from the Russian border. Additionally, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported two deaths from a separate Russian strike on the town of Marhanets.

