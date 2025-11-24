Devastation in Kharkiv: A City Under Siege

On Sunday, Russian forces launched a significant drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, claiming the lives of three civilians and injuring several more, according to local officials.

The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, announced the 'massive attack' via Telegram, confirming three fatalities. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that eight more individuals were injured in the strikes.

Fifteen attacks were recorded across six neighborhoods of Kharkiv, a city that has been a frequent target due to its strategic location just 30 kilometers from the Russian border. Additionally, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported two deaths from a separate Russian strike on the town of Marhanets.

