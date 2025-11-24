Malaysia to Ban Social Media for Kids Under 16 by 2026

Malaysia is set to introduce a ban on social media usage for individuals under 16 by 2026, in a bid to protect young people from online hazards such as cyberbullying and scams. The initiative comes as the government seeks to bolster digital safety measures.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Cabinet had endorsed the measure, inspired by similar actions in Australia and other countries. The strategy includes electronic age verification via identity cards or passports, although the exact implementation date remains undecided.

This policy forms part of a wider tightening of regulations, requiring major social media platforms in the country to secure licenses, perform age checks, and adhere to content safety and transparency principles to ensure a secure digital environment.

