Mysterious Murder Unveiled in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

A decomposed body of an approximately 42-year-old unidentified man, whose neck had been slit, was discovered in a bush within the Dumaria police station area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, according to a police officer on Monday.

Upon receiving a tip-off about a body hidden in a bush along Dibudih-Bahada road on Sunday evening, police moved quickly to recover the corpse and send it for post-mortem examination at a nearby hospital.

The victim's identity remains unknown, but initial investigations suggest the murder likely took place elsewhere, with the body being later disposed of at this location. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify those responsible. A case has been registered under sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)