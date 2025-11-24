Left Menu

Delhi Protesters in Custody Amid Air Pollution Demonstration

A Delhi court placed five protesters in judicial custody for allegedly using pepper spray on police during an India Gate demonstration against air pollution. Additionally, one individual was sent to an observation home for age verification. The protests highlighted growing concerns over the capital's deteriorating air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:00 IST
Delhi Protesters in Custody Amid Air Pollution Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday ordered judicial custody for five protesters allegedly involved in using pepper spray against police at an India Gate demonstration. The protest was centered on the intensifying air pollution issue in the capital.

Alongside the five protesters, the court sent another individual to an observation home pending age verification. The incident was registered by the Kartavya Path police station, highlighting tensions over the alarming pollution levels.

The protesters, identified as Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer, and Vishnu, face charges under various sections, including assault and hindering police duties. Their arrest underscores the urgent civil unrest over environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
2
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
3
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global
4
AEIM's Rs 10,000 Crore Investment: Transforming Raipur into a Semiconductor Hub

AEIM's Rs 10,000 Crore Investment: Transforming Raipur into a Semiconductor ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025