Delhi Protesters in Custody Amid Air Pollution Demonstration
A Delhi court placed five protesters in judicial custody for allegedly using pepper spray on police during an India Gate demonstration against air pollution. Additionally, one individual was sent to an observation home for age verification. The protests highlighted growing concerns over the capital's deteriorating air quality.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Monday ordered judicial custody for five protesters allegedly involved in using pepper spray against police at an India Gate demonstration. The protest was centered on the intensifying air pollution issue in the capital.
Alongside the five protesters, the court sent another individual to an observation home pending age verification. The incident was registered by the Kartavya Path police station, highlighting tensions over the alarming pollution levels.
The protesters, identified as Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer, and Vishnu, face charges under various sections, including assault and hindering police duties. Their arrest underscores the urgent civil unrest over environmental policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Protesters Clash with Police at India Gate
Clash at India Gate: Protests Over Delhi's Air Pollution Lead to Arrests
Gujarat Police's Massive Crackdown on Historical Anti-National Cases
Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Drug Bust
Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Shines at IITF