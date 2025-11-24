Delhi Protesters in Custody Amid Air Pollution Demonstration

A Delhi court on Monday ordered judicial custody for five protesters allegedly involved in using pepper spray against police at an India Gate demonstration. The protest was centered on the intensifying air pollution issue in the capital.

Alongside the five protesters, the court sent another individual to an observation home pending age verification. The incident was registered by the Kartavya Path police station, highlighting tensions over the alarming pollution levels.

The protesters, identified as Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer, and Vishnu, face charges under various sections, including assault and hindering police duties. Their arrest underscores the urgent civil unrest over environmental policies.

